Ex-Yankees Hurler Floated As Trade Option To Help Cardinals Reclaim NL Central Title
The St. Louis Cardinals have failed to offload talent this winter in their pursuit of rebuilding the franchise, so perhaps it's time for the front office to pivot with its strategy.
After three-time All-Stars Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray invoked their no-trade clauses earlier this offseason, the Cardinals are left with few options -- superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado being the most notable chip.
With Arenado trade talks going nowhere, perhaps it's time for the Cardinals to take a step back from their reset to pursue additions for the 2025 big-league roster. A former New York Yankees starting pitcher recently placed on the chopping block could be a solid option.
"Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak admitted the team is entering a 'reset' in October," CBS Sports' Mike Axisa wrote Tuesday. "Trading young players for a rental starter doesn't fit a 'reset,' though I would argue the National League Central is winnable enough that adding (Michael) King could put St. Louis more firmly in the mix."
King has posted a 26-26 record with a 3.20 ERA, 483-to-146 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .225 batting average against and a 1.19 WHIP throughout his six-year career, during which he played for the Yankees and most recently, San Diego Padres.
The 29-year-old is amid his final year of arbitration with the Padres, so San Diego is shopping King's contract in hopes of maximizing his value before he becomes a free agent next winter.
The New York native is one of the league's most elite starters, so the Cardinals would likely have to sacrifice a decent haul of prospects to land him in a trade with San Diego.
Since the Cardinals are rebuilding, it's difficult to imagine a scenario in which they trade pieces of the organization's future for King.
However, St. Louis could trade for King and sign him to a contract extension. Doing so would provide the Cardinals with a relatively young frontline starter who is still performing at the top of his game.
Trading for King is a long shot for the Cardinals -- if not entirely out of the question. In theory, it would put St. Louis in a much better position to compete in 2025 but that doesn't seem to be a concern right now for the 11-time World Series champion's front office.
