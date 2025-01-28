Cardinals-Mets Connected In Potential 'Double-Edged Sword' Blockbuster Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals are having an unusually quiet winter after promising their fan base plans to reset and significantly reduce payroll through the trade market.
All the Cardinals front office has done to the big-league roster this offseason is decline several 2025 club options and neglect to offer contract extensions to All-Star reliever Andrew Kittredge and four-time Gold Glove first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
However, that could change quickly if the Cardinals find a trade partner willing to make a move for a St. Louis fan favorite. Could the New York Mets be the solution?
"While the potential deal of Nolan Arenado to the New York Mets may not be official yet, the idea of adding the league’s one of the best third basemen seems interesting," EssentiallySports' Chinmay Sathe wrote Monday. "If the New York Mets were to pull the trigger on this deal, it could have a major impact on their roster, providing both immediate and long-term benefits. However, this deal might prove to be a double-edged sword for the Mets."
The Mets' frustration with four-time All-Star Pete Alonso's contract negotiations could eventually lead to New York moving on from him. If that happens, Arenado would be a solid option to add to the lineup and infield.
Arenado's contract includes a full no-trade clause but he's willing to waive it for the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers and Mets.
Trading for Arenado comes with risk, as his offensive production has slowed over the past few seasons. The five-time Silver Slugger hasn't looked like himself at the plate since 2022 but perhaps a change of scenery could help him get back on track.
To mitigate some of the Mets' risk in trading for Arenado, the Cardinals could offer to eat a portion of the $74 million remaining on his contract -- similar to the failed Houston Astros blockbuster.
Opening Day is steadily approaching and the Cardinals are running out of time to trade Arenado. Hopefully, an exchange will be completed before St. Louis begins 2025 without making any additions or improvements to the big-league roster this winter.
