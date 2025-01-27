Cardinals Predicted To Host Deadline Fire Sale After Enduring 'Bizarre' Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have disappointed their fan base for far too long and aim to reset this winter in hopes of resurrecting the declining franchise.
Unfortunately, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has failed to help the franchise move forward during his final offseason as head honcho.
With Opening Day less than two months away, St. Louis continues to remain stagnant in the trade and free-agent markets. How much longer will the Cardinals wait before they make a move?
"If it doesn't work out, so be it," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Sunday when discussing the Cardinals' offseason plan to trade several players. "A deadline fire sale of the likes of (Ryan) Helsley, (Erick) Fedde, (Miles) Mikolas and (Steven) Matz could be quite fruitful, and maybe there will be more teams interested in (Nolan) Arenado next offseason when there's nothing close to an Alex Bregman available in free agency. "
Navigating between Arenado's no-trade clause and Bregman's market hasn't produced anything for the Cardinals. They're waiting to move Nado before making other significant front-office decisions but time is running out.
"Do something, though," Miller continued. "Telling your fans you're building for the future and then not actually doing anything to improve either the present or the future is just bizarre."
It makes sense why the Cardinals are waiting for Arenado to be traded before proceeding. If he stays, perhaps the plan to tear down the big-league roster should be put on the back burner.
Still, the Cardinals haven't been to the playoffs since 2022 and fans are growing more disinterested. Neglecting to make impactful offseason moves after announcing plans to reset doesn't look good for the 11-time World Series champions.
However, it must be noted that the Cardinals made several changes to the coaching staff, so even though their roster hasn't changed, 2025 could be much different. With proper coaching and development, St. Louis' youth-laden roster could shock some people.
Although it's frustrating that the Cardinals haven't been active in the player markets this winter, Mozeliak can still make additions. Hopefully, St. Louis fans won't have to wait until the trade deadline for change to arrive.
More MLB: Cardinals Predicted To Execute Desperate Trade For Nolan Arenado With Surprise Suitor