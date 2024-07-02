Ex-Yankees Star 'Could Hit' Market; Cardinals Could Swing Much-Need Deal
If the St. Louis Cardinals can continue to make up some ground in the standings, they certainly will look to add this summer.
St. Louis has been great over the last month or so and now is in a position to add when the trade deadline gets here on July 30th. The Cardinals need to consider options to bolster the starting rotation and current New York Mets and former New York Yankees star Luis Severino should be toward the top of their list.
Severino has looked like a star again since joining the Mets and landing him would go a long way in fixing the Cardinals' biggest problems. The hard-throwing righty "could hit the market" with the trade deadline approaching, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"(The Mets) are a rare fortunate contender that won’t need rotation or positional aid," Heyman said. "They, in fact, maybe the only contending team that may trade from their stash of starters while still staying in the race, as our Mike Puma reported. Jose Butto, Christian Scott, and (Tylor Megill) are extras now, meaning vets like Sean Manaea, Jose Quintana or even Luis Severino could hit the market."
If the Mets do actually want to flip Severino, St. Louis should get the club on the phone immediately. He has a 3.42 ERA in 16 starts and would go a long way in helping the Cardinals' rotation. St. Louis needs help in the rotation and Severino could provide it.
