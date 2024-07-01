Ex-Cardinal Is One Of Best Outfielders Available; Should St. Louis Reunite?
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals may end up getting moved this summer at the trade deadline.
There is going to be some serious star power on the move and former Cardinal and current Tampa Bay Ray Randy Arozarena outfielder may end up being an option. He has struggled this season so far but a change of scenery could end up helping.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden even called him the second-best outfielder who could be moved at the trade deadline.
"Arozarena has struggled in the first half of the season, batting just .191 with 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases," Bowden said. "However, he's fared much better in June, posting a .292/.434/.462 slash line this month. He's hit 20 or more homers and stolen 20 or more bases in each of the past three seasons and looks like he'll do that again this year.
"The Rays control Arozarena, 29, through the 2026 season and he's making $8.1 million this year, but he will be more expensive in his final two years of salary arbitration. He's represented by the Boras Corporation and it's unlikely the Rays will be able to sign him long-term, which means trading him now actually makes some sense."
St. Louis traded Arozarena to the Rays, but a reunion could make some sense. The Cardinals seemed to have a logjam in the outfield entering the 2024 season but haven't had their expected starting outfield together for a single game yet.
With the trade deadline approaching, the Cardinals could use a little more offense and Arozarena could provide that despite his struggles to begin the campaign. Plus, he could provide some help defensively in the outfield.
Many have questioned the Cardinals about their trade of Arozarena. Maybe they could make things right by re-acquiring the All-Star?
