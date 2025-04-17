Find Out How Ichiro Suzuki & Other Legends Are Helping Cardinals Rising Star
Several St. Louis Cardinals youngsters have blossomed offensively this season, helping lead the club to a 9-9 record and only 1 1/2 games out of first place in the National League Central.
For instance, before disappointingly falling on the injured list with a bruised knee, Iván Herrera batted .381 with eight hits, six extra-base hits including four home runs, 11 RBIs and a 1.506 OPS in 21 at-bats across seven games played for the Cardinals.
Herrera isn't the only St. Louis rising star off to a hot start in 2025. Another homegrown Cardinals talent thriving at the plate this season relies on tips from several retired baseball legends to help elevate his game.
"(Cardinals) speedster Victor Scott II laid down a perfect bunt here for a hit," MLB.com's John Denton reported Wednesday during St. Louis' 4-1 victory over the Houston Astros. "To his credit, Scott studied the bunting tips of players like Ichiro Suzuki, Brett Butler, Willie McGee and Vince Coleman over the winter and kept notes from each player in a journal he carries with him."
Scott is batting .263 with 15 hits, four extra-base hits including one home run, six stolen bases, seven RBIs and a .724 OPS in 57 at-bats across 16 games played for the Cardinals this season.
Considering how fast Scott can run on the base paths, it's not surprising that he's studying 2025 Hall of Fame outfielder Suzuki, Cardinals' legends McGee and Coleman and Los Angeles Dodgers fan favorite Butler to sharpen his skills.
All four speedsters Scott is studying were known for their base-stealing abilities -- Suzuki (509 career stolen bases), McGee (352), Coleman (752) and Butler (558).
Shockingly, the Cardinals haven't had a player log 40 steals in a season since Delino DeShields swiped 55 bags in 1997. Perhaps with the help of studying Suzuki, McGee, Coleman and Butler, Scott could end St. Louis' surprising 28-year stolen-base drought.
More MLB: Reasons Behind Botched Cardinals-Astros Trade For Nolan Arenado Finally Revealed