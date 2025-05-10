Former Cardinals Slugger Continues To Prove Doubters Wrong With Yankees
During the offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals made the decision to let Paul Goldschmidt walk in free agency. At the time, it seemed like a questionable call, but it made quite a bit of sense in hindsight.
The Cardinals were set to use Iván Herrera as their main catcher with Pedro Pagés more than capable as the backup. This allowed starting catcher Willson Contreras to move over to first base so the Cardinals could slot both Herrera and Contreras in the everyday lineup without clogging the designated hitter slot.
Goldschmidt sat in free agency for a bit before signing a deal with the New York Yankees to replace Anthony Rizzo as the team's everyday first baseman. The former Cardinals slugger has done nothing but prove the doubters wrong while with the Bronx Bombers.
On the season, he's slashing a ridiculous .345/.397/.486 with four home runs, eight doubles, and 23 runs scored. He began the year as one of the hottest hitters in baseball and has hardly slowed down through nearly 150 at-bats. In 24 at-bats this month, he's slashing .292/.370/.542 with seven hits, two home runs, and five RBIs.
It's hard to imagine Goldschmidt continuing on this pace for the entire season, but at this point, he doesn't seem to be anywhere near stopping. The Yankees signed him to a one-year deal, likely expecting him to be a solid hitter, but nothing special. They've gotten one of the better hitters in baseball and he's doing an incredible job setting the table for Aaron Judge.
