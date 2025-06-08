Former Cardinals Top Prospect Making 'Significant Progress'
The St. Louis Cardinals may not have to wait long to get one of their most intriguing players back on the field.
Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker is dealing with a wrist injury that put him on the Injured List. It's unclear when exactly he will be back, but MLB.com's John Denton shared on Sunday that he has made "significant progress" but likely will need "an abbreviated Minor League rehab" stint.
"Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said that RF Jordan Walker (left wrist irritation) has made significant progress and hit and lifted weights today without pain," Denton said. "Walker will likely need an abbreviated Minor League rehab assignment to ramp up for a return to the Cards, Marmol said."
Walker was red-hot before going down with the injury. From May 14th through May 28th, Walker slashed .333/.351/.528 with one homer and 11 RBIs before being placed on the Injured List. The Cardinals made it clear entering the season that they were going to give Walker as many opportunities as possible to get on the right track at the big league level.
He is a former No. 1 prospect for St. Louis and is just 23 years old. He's in his third big league season but had an inconsistent role last season. The year before, he was great as a rookie. He's shown flashes of putting everything together, but the injury slowed him down. Luckily, the Cardinals may not need to wait long to get him back.
