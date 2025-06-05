Inside The Cardinals

Former Yankees All-Star Now Makes Sense For Cardinals

The Cardinals should give the former Yankee a call...

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals could use some more bullpen depth.

St. Louis currently has the 20th-ranked bullpen in baseball ERA-wise at 4.12, despite a 33-27 record. The Cardinals entered the season with low expectations, but did make a great last-second move by signing Phil Maton. Now, it would make sense to make another move.

Their pitching depth is going to be tested this month in general. There has already been buzz that St. Louis could potentially bring Michael McGreevy into the fold in the near future to help the rotation out.

If there ever was a month to add some more pitching depth in general for the organization, it would be now. St. Louis is on a brutal run of 28 games in 29 days. Because of that, the Cardinals should go out and sign former All-Star David Robertson now.

He had a 3.00 ERA in 2024 with the Texas Rangers in 68 games. Overall, he has a 2.91 career ERA in 16 seasons and 861 total big league appearances. His best season came in 2011 with the New York Yankees. He earned his lone All-Star nod and pitched to a 1.08 ERA.

Robertson is 40 years old now, but over the last three seasons had a 2.82 ERA in 188 games. The Cardinals look like a real playoff threat, but something needs to be done for the bullpen to keep them afloat. The rotation is going to be tested this month. Why not give the bullpen more depth to help out?

More MLB: Former Cardinals Pitcher Retires After 8-Year MLB Career

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News