Former Yankees All-Star Now Makes Sense For Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals could use some more bullpen depth.
St. Louis currently has the 20th-ranked bullpen in baseball ERA-wise at 4.12, despite a 33-27 record. The Cardinals entered the season with low expectations, but did make a great last-second move by signing Phil Maton. Now, it would make sense to make another move.
Their pitching depth is going to be tested this month in general. There has already been buzz that St. Louis could potentially bring Michael McGreevy into the fold in the near future to help the rotation out.
If there ever was a month to add some more pitching depth in general for the organization, it would be now. St. Louis is on a brutal run of 28 games in 29 days. Because of that, the Cardinals should go out and sign former All-Star David Robertson now.
He had a 3.00 ERA in 2024 with the Texas Rangers in 68 games. Overall, he has a 2.91 career ERA in 16 seasons and 861 total big league appearances. His best season came in 2011 with the New York Yankees. He earned his lone All-Star nod and pitched to a 1.08 ERA.
Robertson is 40 years old now, but over the last three seasons had a 2.82 ERA in 188 games. The Cardinals look like a real playoff threat, but something needs to be done for the bullpen to keep them afloat. The rotation is going to be tested this month. Why not give the bullpen more depth to help out?
