Giants All-Star Hurler Could Be Economical Trade Deadline Option For Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are less than five weeks from the July 30 trade deadline and are in an excellent place to consider trade options to bolster their rotation.
Unlike last summer, the Cardinals will likely be looking to add another veteran starting pitcher instead of unloading as they did in 2023. With this year's trade market so slim, St. Louis might have to look hard to find what they need.
To land the veteran hurler the Cardinals are looking for, they might want to consider looking at a proven starter looking to make his way back from the injured list.
"If (San Francisco Giants) Alex Cobb comes back and shows that his splitter is back, he would be the best pitcher on this list," The Athletic's Eno Sarris wrote Thursday when discussing the top-12 mid-rotation starting pitchers who could be traded this summer.
Cobb has posted a 77-75 record with a 3.85 ERA, 1098-to-380 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .256 batting average against and a 1.28 WHIP throughout his 12-season career -- playing for the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels and Giants.
The 36-year-old hasn't pitched a single inning in 2024 after having offseason surgery on his left hip -- stemming from an injury that occurred at the end of last season.
The All-Star logged a 7-7 record with a 3.87 ERA, 131-to-37 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .272 batting average against and a 1.32 WHIP in 151 1/3 innings pitched in 2023.
In Cobb's latest injury update, it was reported that he has started throwing live batting practice -- signaling a milestone on his road to recovery. If he can return within the next few weeks, he could be a solid rental option for the Cardinals to consider.
Combine his elderly age with the fact that he's returning from a serious injury -- the Cardinals might be able to land Cobb for an economical price. It would be a risk to trade for an aging hurler on the rebound from a major surgery but if he can still pitch as he did last season, it might just be worth it.
