Ex-Cardinals Outfielder Mentioned As Possible Depth Option In Deadline Package Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals sit with a 39-37 record and are only five games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.
With only a little over a month before the July 30 trade deadline, the Cardinals are in a solid spot to be looking at ways they can improve their chances of being postseason contenders.
A recently proposed deal by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller would supply the Cardinals with a highly-coveted hurler while reuniting with a former St. Louis outfielder.
"And if they are in on (Garrett) Crochet, maybe a little "two birds, one stone" action in which they get the (Chicago) White Sox to include outfielder-on-an-expiring-deal Tommy Pham in the trade," Miller wrote Sunday when discussing how the Cardinals could improve their roster this summer.
Pham becomes a free agent after this season and he could be a solid rental option to help strengthen the Cardinals' young and struggling outfield as it looks to mature.
The 36-year-old is batting .268 with 12 extra-base hits including four home runs, 14 RBIs and a .727 OPS in 42 games played for the White Sox this season.
The former Cardinals outfielder spent his first 4 1/2 seasons with St. Louis but was traded to the Tampa Bays Rays at the 2018 deadline.
Although Pham's stats in 2024 are certainly intriguing to a Cardinals outfield that is missing Tommy Edman and Lars Nootbaar to injury -- plus Jordan Walker to the minors -- St. Louis will have to consider the energy he brings to the table.
The veteran slugger has a history of drama -- such as a hot temper -- and it might not be the best idea to bring him into the positive culture of the Cardinals' bench.
The Cardinals could land Crochet but adding Pham to the deal might not be worth it -- especially if Edman and Nootbaar return soon.
