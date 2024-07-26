Yankees Urged To Land Ex-Cardinals All-Star Having Bounce-Back Season
One former St. Louis Cardinals likely will find himself playing elsewhere over the next few days.
The trade deadline now is just four days away and moves are expected to pick up as soon as Friday. The Seattle Mariners got the fireworks started on Thursday night by acquiring former Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Randy Arozarena. Seattle's major trade could be the catalyst that gets more moves going.
One team that we all should be keeping a close eye on is the Chicago White Sox. Chicago likely will be the biggest seller in baseball this summer and there are a handful of players who will be moved over the next few days. One player who is expected to be traded is former Cardinals All-Star Paul DeJong and the New York Post's Jon Heyman mentioned the New York Yankees as a fit.
"Paul DeJong has been playing 3B," Heyman said. "Could he be a Yankee fit? Jonathan India and Luis Rengifo also would work. The biggest key for the Yankees just might be returns for Giancarlo Stanton (perhaps within a week) and rookie Jasson Domínguez (two weeks)."
DeJong was selected in the fourth round of the 2015 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by St. Louis and spent the first six-plus seasons of his career in town before being traded last summer. He is having a bounce-back season with the White Sox and has 17 home runs and 38 home runs so far this season in 98 games played.
