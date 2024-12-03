Giants Suggested As Potential Landing Spot For Cardinals $44M Hurler
The St. Louis Cardinals' surely will be active on the trade market.
For the last few weeks, pretty much all of the discussion swirling around the Cardinals has been about possible trade options. Once free agents start to fly off the board, teams that miss out could turn to the trade market.
The Cardinals have a handful of players who have had their names thrown around and one who could be moved is veteran hurler Steven Matz. He has one more season left on a $44 million deal.
FanSided's Thomas Gauvain made a list of intriguing possible landing spots for Matz and suggested that the San Francisco Giants could make sense.
"The Giants have been a team in search of a star in recent years, but their rotation could use even more help," Gauvain said. "At the end of the 2024 season, their only viable starting pitcher was Logan Webb. Jordan Hicks, Robby Ray, and Kyle Harrison are also strong candidates to nab starting spots, but their rotation depth is quite thin behind those four.
"Steven Matz could be the Giants' fifth starter next year, or he could provide valuable innings in relief. The Giants had a pretty stable bullpen in 2024, as they finished 15th in staff ERA and 6th in FIP. San Francisco's relievers threw the second-most innings last year. They'll need some help in 2025. Steven Matz would be a good fit in the Bay for the Giants."
San Francisco already lost a starter this offseason in Blake Snell. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Giants look to add another and Matz could be out there. This is just speculation, but it's a good idea.
More MLB: Cardinals Urged To Cut Ties With 8-Time All-Star In Deal With Blue Jays