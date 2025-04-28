Guardians Emmanuel Clase Decision Could Force Trade For Cardinals' Star
Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase received Cy Young votes last season, but he's been horrendous this year. Because of that and a nagging shoulder issue, manager Stephen Vogt has moved him out of the closer role for now. In his first appearance out of that role, he was dominant and Vogt addressed it to the media.
"He was Clase," Vogt said Saturday. "It was great. I talked with him before the game, [and] said, 'Hey, it's been five days, [you] didn't go on a rehab, we don't want to put you on the IL, we want to keep you active, probably look for a little lower leverage just to get you back on your feet. And he was great with it, and that's the teammate he is, and he'll be right back in that closer role."
While Clase is still one of the best closers in the league and Cleveland has Cade Smith alongside him, it may want to add somebody in a trade as insurance.
The best reliever expected to be on the market is the St. Louis Cardinals flame-thrower Ryan Helsley.
Helsley is on an expiring contract and would provide Cleveland with one of the best relievers in baseball alongside Smith and Clase. This trio could form a backend of a bullpen that hasn't been seen in baseball in quite some time.
The prospect capital to acquire him would be quite steep, but it's likely going to be worth it for whichever team adds the righty.
This idea is a bit of a reach, but with Clase's struggles being so tremendous, it's not completely unrealistic.
