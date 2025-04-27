Cardinals Could Cut Ties With $7.5 Million Star In Trade With Yankees
The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees could come together on a blockbuster trade this season and it wouldn't really surprise anybody. There's potential for the Yankees to look to acquire players like Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, Ryan Helsley, or Erick Fedde from the Cardinals.
Of all the Cardinals players who could be shipped to the Bronx, it's Fedde that makes the most sense.
Fedde is on an expiring contract, which is probably a huge factor for the Yankees this season. New York added a few huge contracts to its payroll in the offseason, so trading for Arenado or Gray might not be the most likely option. Fedde or Helsley could make more sense because the Yankees wouldn't be forced to commit to multiple years of paying them.
Fedde has been incredibly consistent since he returned to the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox last season. Since returning, he's consistently held an ERA between 3.00-4.00, whether it was with the White Sox or the Cardinals.
The Yankees need to add a reliable starter for cheap following injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil. Carlos Carrasco and Marcus Stroman have struggled this season, and the Bronx Bombers need to add arms who can help them win the American League East and AL Pennant.
A deal for the righty would likely be quite simple. The Yankees could send a handful of top-30 prospects to the Cardinals in exchange for the righty. Fedde has been a consistent piece, but his expiring contract makes him a bit less valuable than some other pitchers on the market.
It wouldn't be surprising to see a deal between these two teams before the 2025 MLB trade deadline.
