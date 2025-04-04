Has Cardinals 2-Time All-Star Turned Corner After Rough Year?
The St. Louis Cardinals had a lot of questions for the starting rotation throughout the offseason.
There was a time in which it seemed like any of the team's veteran starting pitchers could be moved. There were rumors running rampant, but the Cardinals didn't make any big subtractions and now they have a surplus of talent at the big league level and in the minors. This is a very good "problem" to have. Starting pitching was a huge issue in 2023 and then the team took a step forward in 2024, but still had depth question marks.
One guy that was interesting to follow throughout the offseason was two-time All-Star Miles Mikolas. He was someone who was in trade rumors, but he had a 5.35 ERA last year in 32 starts and a 4.78 ERA in 2023 in 35 starts. He's been dependable in the sense that he's taken the mound every fifth day -- which is an important trait in itself -- but he struggled over the last two years.
He's also expensive so it's not shocking that the 36-year-old wasn't dealt. While this is the case, he looked good in Spring Training and that carried over into his first start of the season. He made five starts in Spring Training and had a 3.66 ERA. In his one start so far this season he allowed just two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched. That's good for a 3.38 ERA, although it's just one game.
This is at least somewhat surprising. He's made six starts dating back to the beginning of Spring Training and has been significantly better than he was over the last two years. If he can stay healthy, he could have over 30 more starts in him this season so the numbers will obviously change, but if he has turned a corner that could be huge for the team's chances to be competitive in the National League Central or eventually find a trade partner.
