Helsley To Philadelphia? Why Cardinals-Phillies Trade Makes Sense
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a very interesting spot this season as the trade deadline rapidly approaches. They have a few pieces on the roster that they could look to trade away in the next few days, but nobdoy stands out like a trade piece more than closer Ryan Helsley.
Helsley sits on an expiring contract and is projected to sign for $81 million in free agency next winter, per Spotrac. At that price tag, it's unlikely the Cardinals will re-sign him, so trading him now makes the most sense.
Plus, relievers are typically the most sought-after players at the deadline. Trading Helsley could net the Cardinals a star or two in return.
One team that makes a lot of sense as a suitor for Helsley is the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies need to add a closer after Jose Alvarado was suspended for half the season and the entire postseason because of a failed drug test. Beyond closer, the Phillies are stacked with talent. Adding Helsley would be the cherry on top of an excellent year in the City of Brotherly Love.
In return, the Cardinals could look to land a deal for talented outfield prospect Justin Crawford. Crawford is a speed and glove-first outfielder with elite athleticism and a solid bat. He's crushed Triple-A pitching this season and is hitting well over .300 with an on-base percentage over .400.
The only issue with adding Crawford is that he's very similar to Victor Scott II. While this could be an issue, Scott has been excellent, so adding a younger version that plays the game very similarly to Scott could be a huge addition for the Cardinals.
