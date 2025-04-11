Here's How Yankees-Cardinals Trade Deadline Blockbuster For $260M Star Could Happen
The St. Louis Cardinals are supposedly rebuilding and depending on how competitive they are at this summer's trade deadline, a fan favorite could be shipped to the New York Yankees.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak declared an organizational reset shortly after last season ended. Many expected Mo' to trade several veterans, such as right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde and Ryan Helsley, but not a single player was moved.
It's too early to predict whether Mozeliak will sell or buy ahead of his final trade deadline as the Cardinals' baseball boss but it's possible a beloved St. Louis star could be dealt to the Yankees as they look to avenge their 2024 World Series defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"With insurance money kicking in for Gerrit Cole, there’s some flexibility coming down the pipeline," Empire Sports Media's Alexander Wilson wrote Friday. "That changes the calculus — especially if (Nolan) Arenado keeps hitting, stays healthy, and the Cardinals decide they’re better off offloading him before August. If the Yankees can scoop up Arenado at a discount — and without parting ways with any of their top young assets — it might finally be time to strike."
Arenado, who has roughly three years and $64 million remaining on the eight-year, $260 million deal he signed with the Colorado Rockies before being traded to the Cardinals in Feb. 2021, was linked to the Yankees numerous times over the offseason but his price tag didn't fit New York's budget.
"They wouldn’t be on the hook for the bulk of his salary this year, possibly just a few million," Wilson continued. "That’s manageable for a player of his caliber and pedigree. The question will be how the roster looks by then. If the need is still glaring and the price is right, the Yankees may take one last swing at bringing Arenado to the Bronx."
The 10-time Gold Glove defender's expensive contract wasn't the only thing that prevented him from being traded to the Yankees this past winter. Arenado logged his worst offensive campaign in 2024, so the Bronx Bombers elected to work with what they have at third base -- Oswaldo Cabrera, DJ LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza.
However, Arenado is batting .310 with 13 hits, four extra-base hits including one home run, six RBIs and a .872 OPS in 42 at-bats across 11 games played for the Cardinals this season.
St. Louis currently has one of the league's hottest lineups, which could complicate Mozeliak's trade deadline plans. There's plenty of baseball left to play before Arenado blockbuster rumors gain validity but the writing's in the sand -- Nado could join former teammate Paul Goldschmidt with the Yankees this summer.
