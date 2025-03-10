Here's How Yankees Could Sign One Of Ex-Cardinals All-Stars Amid Gerrit Cole Dilemma
The New York Yankees' rotation might soon be in trouble but one of two former St. Louis Cardinals hurlers could be used as a solution to mitigate their upcoming problem.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is suffering from elbow pain in his throwing arm for a second consecutive season and was recently recommended to have what would be a season-ending Tommy John surgery.
However, there remains hope that Cole can avoid missing the 2025 season. If that's the case, the Yankees could turn to one of two former Cardinals All-Star hurlers for rotation help while the New York right-handed pitcher fights to regain his health.
"Of our top 50 free agents of the 2024-25 class, just two remain unsigned -- David Robertson, a reliever, and J.D. Martinez, a designate hitter," CBS Sports' Dayn Perry wrote Sunday night. "Going off list, starting pitchers looking for work include 37-year-old Kyle Gibson (4.24 ERA/4.42 FIP in 169 ⅔ innings for the Cardinals last season), 37-year-old Lance Lynn (3.84 ERA/4.31 FIP in 117 ⅓ innings for the Cardinals last season), 33-year-old lefty Marco Gonzales (4.54 ERA/4.71 FIP in seven starts for the (Pittsburgh) Pirates last season), and 32-year-old Spencer Turnbull (2.65 ERA/3.85 FIP in seven starts and 10 relief appearances for the (Philadelphia) Phillies last season). Suffice it to say, those are not exactly inspiring options, and the Yankees would probably turn to this withered crop only if Cole's absence is of the short- to mid-term variety."
Gibson and Lynn, who are being targeted by the National League Central-foe Chicago Cubs, wouldn't replace Cole at the front of the rotation but could help stabilize the Yankees' arsenal while they are without their top arm.
The odds of Gibson and Lynn signing with the Yankees before Opening Day are slim for now. However, that could quickly change if Cole's absence won't be long-term. Both former beloved Cardinals pitchers would serve as inexpensive and proven short-term solutions for the Bronx Bombers, who aren't looking to add much to the payroll.
