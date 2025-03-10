Yadier Molina Would Betray Cardinals For Managerial Job With Hated Rival: Report
The St. Louis Cardinals have manager Oli Marmol under contract through 2026 and show no signs of wanting to part ways with him yet.
Despite Cardinals fans pleading for the front office to replace Marmol with former St. Louis World Series champions Skip Schumaker or Albert Pujols, no changes appear imminent.
Another former Cardinals fan favorite has been floated as a potential replacement for Marmol but his latest comments suggest that a heartbreaking betrayal could be on the way.
"'I'm loyal to the people that helped me out and supported me for many years,' he (Yadier Molina) said," as transcribed by The Atheltic's Katie Woo on Monday. "'I feel like I'm part of the city (St. Louis), even if I'm away from them right now... "'But this is baseball, right?' Molina continued. 'If we decide as a family, if I have a chance to manage, I can manage anywhere. I'd manage the Chicago Cubs if they want me.'"
Molina is a no-doubt Hall of Fame candidate after batting .277 with 591 extra-base hits including 176 home runs, 1022 RBIs and a .726 OPS, while being widely considered as one of baseball's greatest catchers of all time throughout his illustrious 19-year career with the Cardinals.
The nine-time Gold Glove defender spent his entire career in St. Louis after the Cardinals selected him in the fourth round of the 2000 draft, one year after Pujols. Both legends helped secure the franchise's 10th and 11th World Series titles in 2006 and 2011.
The 10-time All-Star retired alongside Pujols after the 2022 season -- the last time the Cardinals made the playoffs. Molina will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2028.
Hopefully, the Cubs will never succeed in landing Molina as manager. That would be extremely painful for Cardinals fans, especially after all they've been through the past couple of seasons.
