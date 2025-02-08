Here's Why Cardinals Should Consider One-Year Deal Reunion With All-Star Southpaw
The St. Louis Cardinals are having one of the quietest offseasons among all 30 franchises but there's plenty of time left for them to make additions.
Although the Cardinals are rebuilding and committed to allowing their youth core to run the show in 2025, considering a reunion with a former All-Star hurler who surprisingly isn't garnering much attention this winter might not be such a bad idea.
Former St. Louis Cardinals left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana is searching for his next landing spot in the free-agent market. For whatever reason, he hasn't been involved in many rumors and speculations this winter but perhaps the 11-time World Series champions should consider a reunion.
Quintana logged a 3-2 record with a 2.01 ERA, 48-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .238 batting average against and a 1.12 WHIP during the second half of the 2022 season for the Cardinals.
The 36-year-old's projected market value is roughly $8.4 million annually, according to Spotrac. The Cardinals should have the payroll flexibility to re-sign him on a one-year deal at a similar rate.
What makes Quintana an intriguing option for the Cardinals is that he could be a valuable asset at this year's trade deadline. Teams desperately hunting for rotation depth before heading into the postseason could look to St. Louis for help if he is re-signed as a rental option.
In 2024, Quintana posted a 10-10 record with a 3.75 ERA, 135-to-63 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .237 batting average against and a 1.25 WHIP in 170 1/3 innings pitched for the New York Mets. There's no apparent reason why he shouldn't be able to compete similarly in 2025.
Even if the Cardinals don't receive much in return for moving Quintana at the trade deadline, at least reuniting with him will give fans something to look forward to. There's no telling how this upcoming season will pan out for St. Louis but re-signing the veteran southpaw would certainly increase the club's odds of success.
