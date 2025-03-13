Here's Why Cardinals Signed Veteran Reliever In Midst Of Confusing Youth Movement
The St. Louis Cardinals made an interesting move on Thursday by signing a veteran reliever amid an organizational reset intended to provide more opportunities for younger talent.
Right-handed pitcher Phil Maton signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Cardinals to help replace former All-Star relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge in the back of the bullpen.
However, many Cardinals fans are confused by the organization's latest signing, considering that St. Louis already has a plethora of young hurlers to supplant Kittredge amid the club's youth movement. Fortunately, skipper Oli Marmol has provided an explanation.
"'I think adding a right-handed arm in the ‘pen made sense for a lot of reasons,' manager Oli Marmol said," as transcribed by The Athletic's Katie Woo on Thursday. “'Yes, you want to give opportunity to young guys — that’s a big part of what we’re doing. But what you also don’t want to do is have someone at the big-league level who is not ready for it, because that could actually hinder their development. You want to be smart about having enough depth that you’re developing guys at the levels that they need to develop prior to calling them up.'”
Maton has logged a 19-15 record with a 4.16 ERA, 458-to-160 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .239 batting average against and a 1.29 WHIP throughout his eight-year career, during which he played for the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Indians/Guardians, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets.
With former Rule-5 Draft pick Ryan Fernandez, southpaws JoJo Romero and Matthew Liberatore and several other young hurlers backing up reigning National League Reliever of the Year Ryan Helsley in the bullpen, it seems odd that St. Louis targeted Maton.
Considering that Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told fans last fall that the franchise isn't concerned with its competitiveness in 2025, it seems as if St. Louis is backtracking on its word.
Hopefully, Maton's veteran presence in the bullpen will help the Cardinals' young relief core develop this year. Replacing Kittredge, the 2024 NL holds leader, in the back of the bullpen won't be easy, so Maton and the rest of St. Louis' bullpen have their work cut out for them in 2025.
More MLB: Cardinals Complete Lowly Trade With AL Central Contender Following Latest Roster Cuts