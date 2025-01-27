How Cardinals Most-Hated Rival Might Have Opened Door For Nolan Arenado Blockbuster
The St. Louis Cardinals have been busy all winter searching for a trade partner willing to complete a blockbuster for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado, to no avail.
Not only is Arenado's full no-trade clause complicating matters but former Houston Astros Gold Glove defender Alex Bregman still hasn't signed, forcing teams interested in the Cardinals fan favorite to place a potential trade on hold.
Once Bregman agrees to a deal, then Arenado's market should become much clearer. Ironically, the Cardinals' most-hated rival's latest move could have opened the door for a St. Louis trade.
"The Houston Astros have reached a tentative agreement to trade reliever Ryan Pressly to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday after Pressly officially waived his no-trade clause, clearing the way for free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman to return to the Astros," USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote Sunday night.
By trading Pressly to the National League Central-foe Cubs, the Astros cleared $8.5 million from payroll -- the amount Chicago agreed to pay from the right-handed pitcher's $14 million salary for 2025, the final year of his contract.
Eliminating Pressly's costly salary from the payroll could provide Houston with more wiggle room in contract negotiations with Bregman. The two-time World Series champion is open to re-signing with the Astros but they'll have to compete with other multi-year offers that the 30-year-old has received.
If Houston successfully reunites with Bregman, that'll leave teams interested in adding a third baseman, with Arenado as perhaps the next best option.
Clubs such as the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and even the New York Mets -- if Pete Alonso isn't re-signed -- could pivot to Arenado as a Bregman alternative.
It's unfortunate that the Cubs improved their bullpen when they traded for Pressly. Hopefully, the Cardinals' silver lining will be that Bregman re-signs with Houston and Arenado is traded to a legitimate contender.
