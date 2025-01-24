How Cardinals Plan To Catch Up With Juggernaut Dodgers In NL Pennant Race
The St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers are having polar opposite winters, with the former spending frugally and the latter adding to payroll like it doesn't exist.
The Dodgers have landed several top free agents this winter, such as two-time Cy Young hurler Blake Snell, All-Star reliever Tanner Scott and Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki.
It'll be nearly impossible for the Cardinals to compete against LA for the National League pennant next season. Fortunately, St. Louis has developed a strategy for catching up to the NL West juggernauts.
"That revenue erosion during two disappointing seasons ushered in a youth movement for the Redbirds," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Jeff Gordon wrote Friday. "And since the Dodgers are willing to spend whatever it takes to assemble a multi-title juggernaut, this is the right time to get younger. How can teams compete against the Dodgers in the current environment? By loading up as much good, young, and therefore inexpensive talent as possible."
After years of neglecting player development and allowing the farm system to fall behind, the Cardinals are placing the big-league roster's needs on the back burner. The goal is to build a strong foundation of homegrown stars while spending little on free agency.
"The Dodgers have invested massive dollars on players deep into their 30s," Gordon continued. "Much of that money has been given to players for what they used to be. The best way to counter that is to commit huge resources to develop an army of productive players in their early 20s. That’s easier said than done, but it’s the best way to counter the Dodgers’ spending. And that is what the Cardinals will try to do."
Much like the NL Central-rival Milwaukee Brewers, the Cardinals hope to build a competitive team predominantly composed of homegrown players.
Dethroning the Dodgers won't be easy, as they could be the most talented team of all time. Perhaps in a few years, young Cardinals stars such as Nolan Gorman, Masyn Winn, Lars Nootbaar, and Jordan Walker will be ready to reclaim the NL pennant for St. Louis.
