Cardinals 'Badly Mismanaged' Former Top Prospect's Development, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals will need to put this season behind them as they draw up a plan this winter to reclaim the National League Central throne in 2025.
Before the Cardinals can move on from this season to forget, they must figure out what went wrong this year so that similar problems aren't repeated.
Perhaps St. Louis will need to reconsider how they handled playing time for a young slugger who struggled early in the season but seems to have found his way since being recalled.
"From an outside perspective, it certainly seems like the St. Louis Cardinals have badly mismanaged the development of former top prospect Jordan Walker," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Tuesday. "With a .820 OPS that includes five home runs and 14 RBI in September, he is once again showing flashes, and it's hard not to think this has been something of a lost year in his development," Reuter continued.
Walker debuted at the beginning of the 2023 season but was demoted to Triple-A Memphis before being quickly recalled to the Cardinals, where he batted .276 with 37 extra-base hits including 16 home runs, 51 RBIs and a .787 OPS in 117 games played.
After what seemed like a breakout rookie season, Walker began this season similarly to how he had started his rookie year -- slumping. However, unlike in 2023, the former top prospect did not return to the show quickly after being demoted to Triple-A Memphis in 2024.
Instead, the 22-year-old spent most of his time this season playing in the minors without being given much of a chance to swing at the big leagues again. Granted, his numbers with Triple-A Memphis weren't the best this summer but it still makes one wonder what happened to Walker after such an incredible first season in the league.
