Insider Claims It's 'Distinct Possibility' Cardinals Bring All-Star Back
The St. Louis Cardinals will need to take a long, hard look at the starting rotation this upcoming winter.
St. Louis spent the last offseason looking to improve the rotation and brought in Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson in free agency. Each has been solid in their roles, but the Cardinals currently are below .500 with a 63-64 record.
The Cardinals are in danger of finishing below .500 for the second straight season so they need to consider some serious changes. The rotation is the most likely spot that could experience changes and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand said there is a "distinct possibility" St. Louis will pick up Kyle Gibson's option for the 2025 season.
"Kyle Gibson, (Right-handed pitcher), Cardinals," Feinsand said. "Remaining contract: 1 year, $12 million ($1 million buyout). Gibson is 7-5 with a 4.22 ERA in 24 starts this season, one of three St. Louis starters to log more than 130 innings to this point. Gibson’s option is for the same salary he earned in 2024, making it a distinct possibility the Cardinals will exercise the option for back-end rotation depth."
Gibson was signed to be an innings eater for the Cardinals and he has done that well. He has a 4.22 ERA so far this season in 136 1/3 innings pitched. He has made 24 starts for the Cardinals this season and could come close to 180 innings pitched by the time the season is over.
It could make some sense for the Cardinals to bring him back, but they need to go bigger if they really want to transform the team.
