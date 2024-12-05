Insider 'Expects' Cardinals Will End Partnership With Star After 4 Years
Could the St. Louis Cardinals make a franchise-altering move in the coming days?
St. Louis has been pretty set at the third base spot for the last four seasons as eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado has been manning the spot. He earned three All-Star nods over the stretch and certainly has lived up to the expectations of him.
There are three years left on his $260 million deal but there has been chatter about potential trades involving him seemingly every day. With each passing day, a trade seems more likely. He has been phenomenal for the Cardinals, but they are resetting the organization and dealing him away could be a quick and easy way to add prospects while making the roster cheaper.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman discussed Arenado on Wednesday and said that he "expects" that a deal will happen involving him this offseason.
"Arenado does appear at this point like he's not going to stay in St. Louis," Heyman said. "There's been too much chatter at this point to bring him back. I expect that he will get dealt somewhere and I'm going to say the (New York Yankees), (New York Mets), (Boston Red Sox), maybe (Toronto Blue Jays), maybe (Seattle Mariners), (Houston Astros), (Detroit Tigers), (Los Angeles Angels) and (Los Angeles Dodgers)."
Arenado has been a great piece for the Cardinals over the last four years. A new era seems to be on the way and unfortunately it doesn't seem like Arenado will be involved with it.
