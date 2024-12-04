Red Sox, Dodgers Both Linked To $260 Million Superstar, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox are a team seriously looking to add to the offense this offseason.
Boston is one of just a few teams reportedly still in the mix for New York Yankees star Juan Soto. He would be phenomenal in Boston, but what if he signs elsewhere? The Red Sox certainly can still add to the organization even if Soto doesn't sign with Boston.
The Red Sox need to add right-handed offense, frontline starting pitching, and bullpen help. Boston already signed Aroldis Chapman and need to add more.
One player who the Red Sox have been linked to recently is St. Louis Cardinals slugger Nolan Arenado. He's an eight-time All-Star with three years left on a $260 million deal. He would provide a great right-handed slugger to the middle of the lineup, but the Red Sox aren't the only team who has been linked to him.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi mentioned Boston for Arenado while also mentioning the Los Angeles Dodgers as well.
"Nolan Arenado did grow up a Dodgers fan," Morosi said. "He is according to multiple reports and Katie Woo from The Athletic has been on this from the beginning, Nolan Arenado is available. The Cardinals are willing to discuss him in trades.
"I would describe the Dodgers as somewhere on the periphery of those suitors for Nolan Arenado. I've heard a bit more about potentially the Boston Red Sox depending on how they move around their infield...I think Fenway Park would be a phenomenal place for Nolan Arenado to hit."
If the Red Sox were to move Devers off third base, an infield featuring Arenado, Trevor Story, Vaughn Grissom or Kristian Campbell at second base, and Devers or Triston Casas at first base certainly would be fun.
Arenado would fill the right-handed hole that Boston needs.
More MLB: Red Sox Are 'Surprising Force' In $600M+ Sweepstakes For Yankees Star