Insider Makes Bold Prediction Regarding Cardinals Playoff Chances Going Forward
The St. Louis Cardinals' playoff chances have fluctuated all season but what matters now is whether they have enough time to turn things around before it's too late.
It's safe to say the Cardinals won't win the National League Central as they trail the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 12 games with only 24 left to play on the season. Earning an NL Wild Card spot is St. Louis' best bet at making it to playoffs.
Even though the Cardinals have only a 5 1/2-game deficit to erase in the wild card race, they're still struggling to produce wins and an insider doesn't see that changing anytime soon.
"San Francisco’s (Giants) September slate is absolutely loaded with likely postseason teams, with the Cardinals (Sept. 27-29) their only opponent that probably won’t play into October," MLB.com's Theo DeRosa wrote Monday when discussing teams who could make a last second playoff bid.
The Cardinals have a 69-69 record -- two wins away from tying last season's total (71) -- and must overcome one of the most difficult remaining schedules to qualify for a postseason spot.
Overcoming a 5 1/2-game deficit this late in the year is no easy feat and the Cardinals will have to go on a hot winning streak to close things out if they hope to make the postseason for the first time since 2022.
Based on this season's progress, it seems unlikely that St. Louis will make an epic turnaround but it's not impossible. If the Cardinals can continue to play like they did recently against one of the league's most potent franchises, they should have a good shot at making it to October.
