Insiders Give Injury Update On Cardinals All-Star Drilled By Paul Skenes
What’s the injury status with a St. Louis Cardinals’ three-time All-Star?
On Tuesday, The Athletic’s Katie Woo provided a mid-game update on the star after he was struck by a Paul Skenes heater.
“(Willson) Contreras … has left this game after being hit on the wrist by a 99 mph Paul Skenes fastball. Alec Burleson moves to first base, Garrett Hampson enters in right. When we know more, so will you.”
Later on, St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold provided another update on Contreras having to do with X-ray results.
“Willson Contreras returned from X-rays, and the #stlcards have diagnosed him with bruising,” Contreras wrote.
“The X-rays did not show any fracture, per team official. He is being called "day to day”.”
Woo then followed Goold up with a final status on Contreras as it concerns Wednesday’s game versus the Pirates.
“Willson Contreras says he's doubtful to play in tomorrow's series finale — a game where Nolan Arenado's status is already questionable,” Woo wrote.
“Contreras avoided a significant injury, but was clearly still in pain postgame. The hope is he'll be good to go Friday after the off day.”
It sounds like the Cardinals avoided a serious injury to Contreras, which is miraculous given the fact that he was drilled in a sensitive location by a pitch from the young flamethrower Skenes.
The bad news — St. Louis had been shut out in the first two games of this series versus Pittsburgh. The Cards have been outscored 8-0 in the series thus far.
Wednesday offers a chance for redemption.
The Cardinals entered the day 47-40 on the season.
