Insiders Make Shocking Suggestion About Cardinals All-Star Duo
The St. Louis Cardinals certainly didn't have the seasons they hoped to have over the last two years, but clearly they did have talent that other teams covet.
St. Louis' infield was anchored by Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado and now both superstars could be playing elsewhere in 2025. Goldschmidt was a free agent and Arenado has been widely discussed as one of, if not the best player available on the trade block right now.
Goldschmidt had the option to do whatever he wanted in free agency and chose to sign with the New York Yankees. Arenado also can control his own destiny thanks to a no-trade clause in his contract. He recently shut down a deal that would've sent him to the Houston Astros.
One thing that is interesting is the fact that MLB.com's John Denton, Mark Feinsand, and Bryan Hoch actually suggested that the duo could reunite in New York.
"Sources added that the veteran first baseman’s potential presence in New York could have a strong influence on former teammate Nolan Arenado waiving his no-trade clause and agreeing to play for the Yankees if New York pursues a trade with St. Louis for the 10-time Gold Glove winner," Denton, Feinsand, and Hoch said. "The Yankees approached the Cardinals earlier this offseason about a deal for Arenado, sources said, but they were rebuffed because St. Louis had no interest in taking on the contract of veteran right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman."
The Cardinals already shut down a deal, but could they go back to the negotiating table now with Goldschmidt in New York? The Yankees clearly would be better with both in town, but it would be somewhat sad to see the duo reunite wearing a non-Cardinals jersey.
