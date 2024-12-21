Yankees Interest In Ex-Cardinals $130 Million Star Is 'Rapidly Increasing'
Will the New York Yankees end up landing a massive former St. Louis Cardinals star?
The Yankees have a clear need at first base and former Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt is available in free agency. There has been a lot of chatter about the Yankees since they lost Juan Soto and they have been very aggressive both in free agency as well as the trade market.
New York was linked to former Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker but he ended up signing with the Houston Astros. Since then, Goldschmidt's name has been thrown around a lot for New York and it sounds like there's a real chance that a deal could happen.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, John Denton, and Bryan Koch reported that the Yankees' interest in Goldschmidt is "rapidly increasing."
"With first baseman Christian Walker off the free-agent market after agreeing to sign with the Astros, the Yankees’ interest in adding veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is rapidly increasing, sources told MLB.com on Friday," Feinsand, Denton, and Hoch said. "If the Yankees do indeed sign Goldschmidt, it might prove to be doubly beneficial for New York."
Goldschmidt didn't have the 2024 campaign that he hoped to have, but he still is a productive first baseman. He hit 22 home runs and drove in 65 runs last year thanks in large part to a great second half of the season.
The 37-year-old former Most Valuable Player won't cost too much wherever he lands. He had a five-year, $130 million deal with the Cardinals but that is up and he likely will get just a small fraction of that now. Maybe New York will end up being the team.
