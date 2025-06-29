Is John Mozeliak Really Leaving The Cardinals For Good?
What does the future hold for St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak?
It’s a natural question to ponder knowing that Mozeliak will be moving on from the Cardinals after the season, with a succession plan already in place in the form of Chaim Bloom, former Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox.
But will Mozeliak actually be away from the Cardinals permanently?
FanSided’s Thomas Gauvain shared some interesting thoughts on Mozeliak on Saturday in regard to that question.
First, Gauvain cited a report from Randy Karraker of STL Sports Central indicating that Mozeliak could return to his Major League Baseball roots and re-join the Colorado Rockies in the near future.
"If I were the Colorado Rockies after this season, I would bring John Mozeliak home," Karraker wrote. "He knows how to find pitchers that can pitch in that ballpark. You need the Pedro Astacio and the Jose Jimenez, a really hard sinker guy. If I'm Dick Monfort (the Rockies' owner) and I'm truly competitive, what I would do, I would put him in charge of my baseball operations to a group in place that could acquire the kind of players necessary to win at Coors Field."
But if Mozeliak is staying in the game, pondered Gauvain, why should the Cardinals let him out of their grasp, even if he’s no longer interested in the role of president of baseball operations, specially?
“The Cardinals could bring back Mozeliak in an advisory role or a role on the non-baseball side of operations,” Gauvain then suggested.
Gauvain also qualified his remarks by acknowledging the valid reason for Mozeliak stepping away from the Cardinals, in the first place.
“He's hinted at wanting to take some time off to spend with his family after the 2025 season,” Gauvain noted, before adding a tantalizing extra detail.
“But he has yet to state if he'll ever return to baseball.”
It’s worth pointing out that Mozeliak is stepping away from a club that’s suddenly winning again and poised to keep doing so given its youth.
Mozeliak wouldn’t have made the decision to step away if he wasn’t sure, but it’ll be interesting to see if the game (and the Cardinals franchise) pulls him back into the grind at some point.
