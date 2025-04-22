Loaded AL Contender Could Trade For Veteran Cardinals Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals have a pair of starting pitchers they could look to trade this season. Sonny Gray and Erick Fedde both make sense as trade options for different reasons.
Fedde is on an expiring contract and has looked rather solid this season. With him likely to leave town at the end of the season, the Cardinals should extract any value they can get from him in a trade.
Gray is one of the more underrated pitchers in the league. He's consistently been a top arm in the league over the last few years, but his contract has a lot of money left on it.
One team that could look to bring in one of these pitchers is the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Blue Jays signed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a massive contract extension this season and they're likely going to try to compete for as long as Guerrero is on the roster. This includes making a trade for one of these Cardinals starters. If Toronto wants a high potential, high risk addition, Gray is the guy to pursue. If the Blue Jays want a low risk, lower reward pitcher, Fedde is the guy.
Either way, Blue Jays pitcher Easton Lucas has been unplayable this season. He holds an ERA of 7.41 and a WHIP of 1.53 through four starts. Across 18 big-league appearances, the lefty has an 8.66 ERA.
Adding one of the two Cardinals pitchers would be a massive upgrade over Lucas to help push the Blue Jays in the right direction.
