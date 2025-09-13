Cardinals Shutting Down Masyn Winn After Brutal Update
The St. Louis Cardinals officially won’t have their starting shortstop for the remainder of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season.
Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn has been dealing with a knee injury for a while now. For a while, it wasn’t shared exactly what the injury is. Earlier this week, The Athletic's Katie Woo was among a handful of reporters to share that Winn has been dealing with a torn meniscus.
"Masyn Winn has a meniscus tear," Woo said. "He will undergo arthroscopic surgery after the season ends, but is expected to have a normal offseason. Cardinals will continue to play him on a day-by-day basis, as there is no risk for further damage at this point in time."
Winn made it clear that he wanted to find a way to play through and It was shared that his knee wouldn’t get worse.
The Cardinals got some bad news
"Some stuff is going to have to be done this offseason to help me out," Winn said as transcribed by Woo. "I want to finish the year as strong as possible. I was told I probably can't do too much worse to it. If I can't hurt myself any further because of this, then I want to be out there."
While this is the case, Winn missed the team's last few games due to the knee injury and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol shared on Friday night that Winn will be shut down for the season.
"Masyn Winn’s season is over, Oli Marmol announces," Woo shared. "Winn was hoping to play in front of home fans next week in the final homestand, but the knee was not recovering well enough, and the team made the decision this evening to shut him down for the season."
Winn had a solid campaign despite being impacted by the knee injury for a bit. He slashed .253/.310/.363 with nine home runs, 51 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 27 doubles, and 72 runs scored in 129 games played. On top of this, he arguably has been the best defender in baseball this year.
More MLB: 3 Huge Cardinals Storylines To Follow Down The Stretch