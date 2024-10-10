Mets Should Pursue Cardinals $7 Million 'Low-Maintenace, High Performing' Hurler
The St. Louis Cardinals might have to say goodbye to several notable names this offseason as they seek to correct years of neglecting player development.
Not only could fan favorites, such as Nolan Arenado and Ryan Helsley, be traded but impending free agents, such as Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Carpenter, likely won't return to St. Louis in 2025.
Another player with an expiring contract, who might not be re-signed, could be a logical bullpen-bolstering opportunity for the New York Mets.
"(Andrew) Kittredge’s professionalism, lack of ego and willingness to pitch in any inning were major reasons why the Cards were able to save (Ryan) Helsley primarily for ninth innings while asking him to only get three outs," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Monday. "The low-maintenance, high-performing Kittredge would make any bullpen he’s a part of better."
Kittredge logged a 5-5 record with a 2.80 ERA, 67-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .228 batting average against and a 1.13 WHIP in 70 2/3 innings pitched for St. Louis this season.
Despite making it to the National League Championship Series on Wednesday night after stunning the Philadelphia Phillies three games to one, the Mets' bullpen is subpar at best.
The Mets bullpen ranked No. 17 in the league with a 4.03 ERA this season and shockingly, they have one of the least productive relief cores in the postseason -- only the Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers and Phillies posted higher than New York's 4.01 ERA.
According to Spotrac, Kittredge's market value is roughly $7 million for a one-year deal. Considering how productive the 34-year-old was for the Cardinals in 2024, the Mets would be foolish not to consider adding the cost-effective veteran to their bullpen this winter.
More MLB: Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Cardinals $75 Million Star To Phillies