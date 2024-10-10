Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Cardinals $75 Million Star To Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals are entering a rebuild phase that could take a while and other clubs will likely look to see what they can poach from their big-league roster this winter.
The Cardinals have several stars who could garner plenty of trade interest this offseason, such as three-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras and six-time Platinum Glove defender Nolan Arenado.
Another St. Louis asset likely to be a coveted trade target for other clubs this winter could find himself with a perennial World Series contender in 2025.
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray has been mentioned as a potential offseason trade chip for St. Louis and the Philadelphia Phillies could be a logical fit.
Gray logged a 13-9 record with a 3.84 ERA, 203-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .228 batting average against and a 1.09 WHIP in 166 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
The soon-to-be 35-year-old is two seasons removed from being the American League Cy Young runner-up and ranked No. 9 in the league with 203 strikeouts in 2024, despite missing nearly the first month of the season due to injury.
After joining the Cardinals last winter to chase a No. 12 World Series title for St. Louis, Gray is stranded on a rebuilding team for the next two seasons, as his backloaded three-year, $75 million deal keeps him at bay.
However, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak revealed that if the decision is mutual, Gray could be traded.
Following the Phillies' devastating playoff loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday night, Philadelphia must return with a vengeance in 2025. After losing the World Series in 2022 and getting knocked out in the NLCS and NLDS the following years, Philly will be hungry to boost their roster this winter.
The Phillies don't have the best farm system but they have a long list of players with expiring contracts in 2025 who they could trade this winter to land Gray instead of waiting for the trade deadline to shop them.
