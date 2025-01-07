MLB Insider Gives Update On Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Sweepstakes
Will the St. Louis Cardinals pull off a trade involving Nolan Arenado in the near future?
The Cardinals clearly want to make a trade. St. Louis has been in rumors all offseason to this point but Arenado still is a member of the organization. The eight-time All-Star could've been traded to the Houston Astros but he shut the deal down with his no-trade clause.
St. Louis is trying to "reset" the organization and that has led the team to do pretty much nothing this offseason. Everything seems to hinge on the Arenado sweepstakes. If the Cardinals trade Arenado, they will shed a ton of salary. If Arenado stays, the team could look to make other trades instead.
It's been an odd offseason and MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the team isn't close to a deal at this point.
"I don't think that we are close right now, but the part about (the Boston Red Sox) being a preferred destination -- that was a detail recently shared by John Denton of MLB.com -- is a really important one," Morosi said. "As we know, Arenado has a full no-trade clause. He already used that no-trade protection to block a deal to Houston but here we are now a month away from pitchers and catchers and you do get the sense that Arenado and the Cardinals would like to have some resolution on this sooner rather than later...
"This story is not yet close to a conclusion but I do think it was important to hear that detail from John Denton that if they are able to make a deal work, that Boston is a preferred destination from Nolan's standpoint."
It certainly doesn't seem like we are going to have an answer about Arenado anytime soon. Could he wind up sticking around for the 2025 season?
More MLB: MLB Insider Reveals 2 Teams Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Willing To Join