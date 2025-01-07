MLB Insider Reveals 2 Teams Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Willing To Join
The St. Louis Cardinals have a big decision to make.
With each passing day, we are getting closer and closer to Spring Training. Nolan Arenado is still on the roster, although a trade does still seem like the most likely option at this point. Arenado has three years left on his deal and the Cardinals desperately are trying to cut payroll.
St. Louis hasn't really done anything this offseason so far and a big part of that probably is because it is waiting to see what happens with Arenado. His no-trade clause makes things a little more difficult, but not impossible. USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale reported that Arenado is willing to waive his no-trade clause for the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets.
"The biggest obstacle for Bregman is that the St. Louis Cardinals also have a premiere third baseman on the market, and Nolan Arenado said he’ll waive his no-trade clause to the Red Sox and Mets," Nightengale said.
Boston has been discussed a lot for Arenado at this point but the Mets haven't been discussed as much. The Mets were on the initial reported list of six teams that Arenado would approve a trade to but there hasn't been much chatter about them since.
The Mets clearly made the biggest move of the offseason so far by landing Juan Soto. Adding Arenado to the infield with Francisco Lindor and possibly Pete Alonso would be pretty great.
Boston has plenty of logistical questions it needs to work out so it really isn't clear what it will do. But, it's clear that Arenado at least is interested in the Red Sox too.
More MLB: Cardinals' Nolan Arenado 'Could Soon' Land In AL East In Stunner