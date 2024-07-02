MLB Insider Predicts Cardinals Will Trade Young Outfielder This Summer
It sounds like one young outfielder may see his time with the St. Louis Cardinals coming to an end.
St. Louis has dealt with a plethora of injuries so far this season which has greatly impacted its plans. The Cardinals haven't had their expected starting outfield available for a single game yet this season. This should change over the next few weeks, though.
The Cardinals finally are starting to get healthy and that could lead to some changes on the roster. With the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly approaching, the Cardinals could trade some of their young talent away.
Outfielder Dylan Carlson has been mentioned in trade rumors over the last year. It seemed like he may get a larger shot this season and the hope was he would take advantage of it. That hasn't been the case and The Athletic's Katie Woo predicted he could be moved.
"Carrying five outfielders isn't feasible, especially with two super-utility players also rostered," Woo said. "I'd imagine the Cardinals look to trade Carlson, who is just 25 years old and has multiple years of control remaining. Carlson will be eligible for arbitration for the first time in 2025 and won't be a free agent until 2027.
"He's a good defender and his offensive production would likely be much higher with consistent playing time. It's been another disappointing season for Carlson, who was on his way to the starting center field job after a strong spring. But the sprained AC joint he suffered in the penultimate spring training game sidelined him for weeks, and (Michael Siani) and (Brendan Donovan) stepped up in the outfield in Carlson's absence."
Carlson has been mentioned in plenty of trade rumors and it sounds like this time he actually may get moved.
