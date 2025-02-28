Watch Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Blast 1st Home Run After Wild Offseason
St. Louis Cardinals superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado had a wild offseason, to say the least.
The eight-time All-Star was in trade rumors all offseason and obviously didn't get moved. There still has been chatter about his future lately, although a move doesn't seem likely in the short team. There's obviously been a lot of noise around him over the last few months, but he's been nothing short of professional.
Arenado has gone above and beyond in Spring Training and even made a long trip to face off against the New York Yankees on Wednesday. He's appeared in four games so far this spring and has looked good. He's had nine at-bats so far this spring and has three base hits, including a three-run home run on Thursday against the Miami Marlins.
You can check out a video of the home run below.
So far this spring, Arenado is slashing .333/.400/.778 to go along with his home run, three RBIs, and a double. He's been great so far for the Cardinals over the last week or so, although it obviously is a small sample size.
The Cardinals obviously wanted to trade him, but it didn't work out. Now, they get to continue to employ one of the best third basemen for the 2025 season. That doesn't mean he's going to finish the final three years of his deal in town, but he's a great player and hopefully he has a big year.
More MLB: Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Shuts Down Yankees Trade 'Showcase' Idea