MLB Writer Lists Cardinals Versatile Star As 'Team MVP'
The St. Louis Cardinals have put together a very successful start to the season. They've quietly exceeded everybody's expectations due to incredible play from a lot of different.
St. Louis' pitching staff has been excellent, but the lineup has a few key pieces in it, too. In fact, there are a few breakout stars in the lineup who are key reasons why the Cardinals are winning as much are they are.
Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants recently listed versatile infielder Brendan Donovan as the Cardinals' "Team MVP" now that we're 1/3 of the way through the season.
"Brendan Donovan leads all qualified Cardinals in batting average (.328, also the sixth-best figure in all of baseball), on-base percentage, slugging percentage, wOBA, wRC+, and fWAR," Gauvain wrote. "He's been an all-around superb offensive player to start the year. Donovan's versatility on the defensive end has also proven quite valuable to the Cardinals.
"He's played 39 games at second base, 12 in left field, and six at shortstop. He's been above average at second, average at shortstop, and slightly below average in left field, according to Outs Above Average and Defensive Runs Saved. Donnie has been the Cardinals' most valuable player, and it isn't really close."
Donovan has been the best consistent bat in the Cardinals' batting order. Besides that, he's played everywhere on defense and been valuable in the field.
Iván Herrera could potentially catch Donovan as the most valuable player on the team, especially as a catcher, but he's going to need to continue slugging like he is right now to do so.
