Inside The Cardinals

MLB Writer Proposes 'Quite Unlikely' Cardinals-Cubs Trade

Would a move like this make any sense?

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 20, 2018; Jupiter, FL, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat with sunglasses sits on a glove in the dugout during a spring training game against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2018; Jupiter, FL, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat with sunglasses sits on a glove in the dugout during a spring training game against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals made a pretty great move for the bullpen ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball season.

St. Louis signed veteran reliever Phil Maton on March 13th and yet he was ready for Opening Day two weeks later on Opening Day. So far this season he has been one of the team's most important relievers. He has appeared in 15 games before Wednesday's doubleheader -- which is the most of any reliever on the team -- and has a 2.63 ERA and an eye-popping 17-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 13 2/3 innings pitched.

Maton has been great for the Cardinals so far this season but recently talked about the possibility of being traded this season. Who knows what will happen, but the speculation already has started.

Newsweek's Andrew Wright even shared a "quite unlikely" idea of the Chicago Cubs acquiring him this summer.

"Phil Maton (St. Louis Cardinals)," Wright said. "Maton is not a closer like Duran is, but he could certainly give Chicago some valuable innings out of the bullpen if needed. Maton has a 2.63 ERA and 17 strikeouts across 13 2/3 innings so far this season.

"While a trade between the division rivals is quite unlikely, it has happened before (notably Lou Brock) and a trade for a middle-of-the-bullpen pitcher is probably the most likely scenario for a trade between the two sides."

Chicago could use more relief help, but there will be plenty more options out there than making an in-division trade.

More MLB: Cardinals Urged To Cut Ties With Ex-All-Star Despite Turnaround

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News