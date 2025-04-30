MLB Writer Proposes 'Quite Unlikely' Cardinals-Cubs Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals made a pretty great move for the bullpen ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
St. Louis signed veteran reliever Phil Maton on March 13th and yet he was ready for Opening Day two weeks later on Opening Day. So far this season he has been one of the team's most important relievers. He has appeared in 15 games before Wednesday's doubleheader -- which is the most of any reliever on the team -- and has a 2.63 ERA and an eye-popping 17-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
Maton has been great for the Cardinals so far this season but recently talked about the possibility of being traded this season. Who knows what will happen, but the speculation already has started.
Newsweek's Andrew Wright even shared a "quite unlikely" idea of the Chicago Cubs acquiring him this summer.
"Phil Maton (St. Louis Cardinals)," Wright said. "Maton is not a closer like Duran is, but he could certainly give Chicago some valuable innings out of the bullpen if needed. Maton has a 2.63 ERA and 17 strikeouts across 13 2/3 innings so far this season.
"While a trade between the division rivals is quite unlikely, it has happened before (notably Lou Brock) and a trade for a middle-of-the-bullpen pitcher is probably the most likely scenario for a trade between the two sides."
Chicago could use more relief help, but there will be plenty more options out there than making an in-division trade.
