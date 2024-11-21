Nationals $13 Million Hurler Worth Flier For Cardinals With 2.03 ERA
It would be a shock if the St. Louis Cardinals were to hand out a large deal this offseason in any capacity.
St. Louis is building for the future and that likely will lead to short-term, cheap contracts this winter after trading away veterans. The Cardinals already have made some changes to the starting rotation by declining Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's club options for the 2025 season.
The Cardinals could always give them a call and bring either back, but it's unclear how likely that is at this point. It wouldn't hurt to add at least one hurler for more depth and one intriguing player who may be worth taking a look into is former Washington Nationals hurler Trevor Williams.
Williams is a nine-year big league veteran who is available on the open market and isn't likely to return to Washington. He made 13 starts for the Nationals in 2024 and logged a 2.03 ERA. He just wrapped up a two-year, $13 million deal with Washington and is projected to receive a two-year, $13.6 million deal this winter by Spotrac.
He has a career 4.30 ERA in nine seasons so clearly a 2.03 ERA in 2024 is well way better than his average. It wouldn't be shocking to see him produce numbers closer to his average in 2024, but even then he would be worth having.
If his projection holds, the Cardinals could add a viable hurler to help them get through the 2025 season and maybe even 2026 at a low cost.
