Nationals Shut-Down Hurler May Be Traded; Will Cardinals Get Involved?
The St. Louis Cardinals' recent hot streak has them looking like possible trade deadline buyers.
St. Louis is back at .500 and currently sits in second place in the National League Central with a 35-35 record. The Cardinals are just 6 1/2 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for the division lead right now.
The Cardinals already hold one of the National League Wild Card spots and could make grounds in the NL Central standings if they keep playing as they have lately. If the good times continue, the Cardinals likely will look to add to the bullpen and one player who could make a lot of sense is Washington Nationals hurler Kyle Finnegan.
It's unclear if he will be moved, but MLB Network's Jon Morosi claimed he has generated trade interest already.
"Multiple Nationals players have generated trade interest ahead of next month's deadline, including Kyle Finnegan, Hunter Harvey, and Lane Thomas," Morosi said. "But at this point, it's not clear at all that they're going to sell. In fact, the Nats are tied for a playoff spot."
If Finnegan ends up being traded, he could make a ton of sense for St. Louis. He has logged a 1.78 ERA so far this season and a 31-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 30 appearances with Washington. If he ends up being moved, he could be exactly what the Cardinals need to add firepower to the bullpen down the stretch. Why not make a move?
