Pair Of Ex-Cardinals Teammates Mentioned Among 'Best MLB Trades', Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals have had some trouble trading away players who go on to thrive elsewhere under the organization's current leadership.
A perfect example of this can be found in former Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill, who has been having one of the best seasons of his career since being traded from St. Louis to the Boston Red Sox last winter.
Sadly, O'Neill wasn't the only Cardinals player traded over the last year who has turned things around since leaving St. Louis. A pair of former Cardinals stars have settled well into their new landing spots.
"(Los Angeles) Dodgers acquire Jack Flaherty, Michael Kopech and Tommy Edman: Flaherty has been huge for a rotation decimated by injuries, Kopech apparently just needed to get out of the South Side, and Edman gave them yet another versatility champion," New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Thursday when discussing some of the league's best recent trades.
The former St. Louis players were dealt from the organization nearly one year apart. Flaherty was traded at last summer's deadline, -- to the Baltimore Orioles -- while Edman was sent to Los Angeles directly from the Cardinals this season.
Flaherty has posted a 5-1 record with a 2.61 ERA, 47-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .242 batting average against and a 1.16 WHIP in 41 1/3 innings pitched since being traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Dodgers in July.
Edman is batting .300 with seven extra-base hits including four home runs, 13 RBIs and a .821 OPS in 21 games played for the Dodgers this season.
It's unfortunate that a pair of former homegrown talents, such as Flaherty and Edman, are having success while the Cardinals are struggling to fill seats at Busch Stadium.
