Nolan Arenado Talks Elephant In The Room: His Cardinals Future
The St. Louis Cardinals are getting Nolan Arenado back into the lineup on Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds. But, is this the beginning of the end?
This is a topic that will be talked about over the next few months. There will be plenty of speculation and rumors about potential trades. Arenado clearly knows -- better than anyone -- about questions for his future and on Monday alluded to the fact that this could be his final homestand wearing a Cardinals jersey.
"Nolan Arenado says he has considered the possibility that this might be his last homestand as a Cardinal, and that he anticipates a similar coming winter in terms of trade discussions as last winter," Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat said.
Cardinals All-Star Nolan Arenado addressed his future with the organization before his return
"I think it seems like that’s where this organization is headed," Arenado said as transcribed by Jones. "What’s best for me is probably to come back healthy and show that I’m healthy and hitting the ball hard and all those things...I think this organization’s heading toward young players, letting them go, and that just comes with the territory, and I see it."
Arenado still has a no-trade clause that will impact whether or not he actually gets moved this offseason. But, like has been the case over the last year, this is a topic surely will be talked about. Arenado has been a phenomenal piece for this team over the years. If the Cardinals opt to move on from him, hopefully that means he will have a shot to compete for a title, but that's just one person's opinion. All of that will be discussed later on.
The fact that Arenado addressed the elephant in the room is interesting, at the very least. No matter what happens this offseason, hopefully the final two weeks of the season go well for him. Before his injury, he was playing Gold Glove-level defense but clearly was impacted offensively by his shoulder injury.
