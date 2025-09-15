Inside The Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Talks Elephant In The Room: His Cardinals Future

What will the Cardinals do?

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) fields the ball in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) fields the ball in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals are getting Nolan Arenado back into the lineup on Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds. But, is this the beginning of the end?

This is a topic that will be talked about over the next few months. There will be plenty of speculation and rumors about potential trades. Arenado clearly knows -- better than anyone -- about questions for his future and on Monday alluded to the fact that this could be his final homestand wearing a Cardinals jersey.

"Nolan Arenado says he has considered the possibility that this might be his last homestand as a Cardinal, and that he anticipates a similar coming winter in terms of trade discussions as last winter," Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat said.

Cardinals All-Star Nolan Arenado addressed his future with the organization before his return

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37, left in dugout) congratulates St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado
Jul 26, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37, left in dugout) congratulates St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) after he scored in the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images / Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

"I think it seems like that’s where this organization is headed," Arenado said as transcribed by Jones. "What’s best for me is probably to come back healthy and show that I’m healthy and hitting the ball hard and all those things...I think this organization’s heading toward young players, letting them go, and that just comes with the territory, and I see it."

Arenado still has a no-trade clause that will impact whether or not he actually gets moved this offseason. But, like has been the case over the last year, this is a topic surely will be talked about. Arenado has been a phenomenal piece for this team over the years. If the Cardinals opt to move on from him, hopefully that means he will have a shot to compete for a title, but that's just one person's opinion. All of that will be discussed later on.

The fact that Arenado addressed the elephant in the room is interesting, at the very least. No matter what happens this offseason, hopefully the final two weeks of the season go well for him. Before his injury, he was playing Gold Glove-level defense but clearly was impacted offensively by his shoulder injury.

More MLB: Cardinals 8-Time All-Star's Triumphant Return To St. Louis

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News