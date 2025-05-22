Nolan Arenado Thinks No Team Is Better Than Cardinals In 1 Category
The St. Louis Cardinals didn't have high expectations heading into the 2025 Major League Baseball season, but that hasn't impacted the play on the field.
St. Louis clearly hasn't let the noise get to it. The Cardinals have gone through some ups and downs through the season so far, but there clearly has been more positive than negative. That's especially been the case throughout the month of May. The Cardinals have won 13-of-19 games in the month of May and currently have an impressive 27-23 record.
The Cardinals have won games in different ways but one thing that is been the case throughout the entire season to this point is that St. Louis' defense has been locked in.
Cardinals superstar Nolan Arenado weighed in and shared that he thinks that he hasn't seen a defense better than St. Louis' this year, as shared by ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"It has been matched throughout the infield. Donovan, a 28-year-old utilityman, has settled into second and leads the NL in hits," Passan said. "Winn, whose weakness going to his backhand side was mitigated by an arm that rates among the best in the game, improved his first step and is getting to more balls than ever. At 34, Arenado -- a 10-time Gold Glove winner who is regarded as perhaps the best defensive third baseman ever -- is moving better than in recent seasons and looking ageless in the field.
"I don't want to get ahead of myself," Arenado said, "but I don't see a defense that's better than us -- so far that we played against -- in the big leagues."
Team defense doesn't pop up in the box score like home runs or strikeouts, but clearly, it plays a role. St. Louis is doing the little things right and it has had a big impact.
More MLB: State Of Cardinals: Where Things Stand Through 50 Games