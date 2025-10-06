Nolan Arenado Trade Rumors: Why Potential Mets Deal Makes Sense
The St. Louis Cardinals are about to undergo some big changes this offseason. Chaim Bloom has taken over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations, and a rebuild will soon begin.
One of the biggest changes they'll likely make is a potential trade of Nolan Arenado. They attempted to deal him last offseason, but he used his no-trade clause to block a deal to the Houston Astros, and the Boston Red Sox ultimately signed Alex Bregman.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report proposed the idea of St. Louis sending Arenado to the New York Mets in exchange for pitchers Sean Manaea and Jonathan Pintaro.
Why Nolan Arenado To Mets Makes Sense For Cardinals
The Cardinals will likely look to cut a little payroll this offseason. Trading Arenado would be an easy way to do that. They'll have to eat a little bit of his contract, but can still get out from under some of it by sending him to the Mets.
New York might have an opening depending on what happens with Pete Alonso in free agency. If he walks, the Mets could shift Mark Vientos over to first base in order to accomodate Arenado.
As for the Cardinals, they could make a much-needed addition to their starting rotation by acquiring Manaea and receive a solid prospect to boost their farm system. They also could clear a regular spot for one of their younger players.
They could put either Nolan Gorman or Thomas Saggese at third base, or even potentially clear that spot for top prospect JJ Wetherholt, who will be ready by next season and could be a major difference maker for St. Louis.
This would allow them to rebuild for the future and set themselves up for success beyond 2026. They have a logjam of infielders, and trading Arenado would help them clear it up a little bit.
At this point, Arenado is blocking some of the Cardinals younger players, including Wetherholt. Clearing a spot for Wetherholt should be one of the main reasons St. Louis trades Arenado this winter in addition to clearing some salary.
The Mets make sense as a possible destination, and it will certainly be interesting to see if the Cardinals ultimately get any takers for the eight-time All-Star.
The 34-year-old has been with the Cardinals since being acquired from the Colorado Rockies in 2021.
