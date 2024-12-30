Inside The Cardinals

Ex-Cardinals Starter Projected To Land 2-Year, $26 Million Contract

Where will the former Cardinals starter sign?

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 20, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
There are a lot of former St. Louis Cardinals still available on the open market right now.

It has been an interesting offseason so far. Things started off slowly thanks in large part to the Juan Soto sweepstakes. Most of the top free agents waited for Soto to make his decision and he ultimately decided to sign with the New York Mets.

After he signed, there was a flurry of moves throughout the Winter Meetings. Since then, things have been touch-and-go. There have been some big moves made, but also, there have been some very slow periods. Right now, we're in a slower time.

There are plenty of capable players available in free agency, but things have stalled. One player who still is available and looking for his next opportunity is former Cardinal Kyle Gibson. Last year he signed very quickly with St. Louis but still is out there in free agency.

Gibson is known for eating up innings and did just that for St. Louis in 2024. He logged 169 2/3 innings in 2024 while pitching to a 4.24 ERA. It's unclear where he will sign, but Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be roughly $26 million across two years.

That seems like a pretty fair number. He made $12 million in 2024 with the Cardinals and was pretty solid There have been some rumblings that the two sides could come back together for the 2025 season, but the Cardinals turned down his club option for the season. It could make sense to bring him back if they can work out the numbers.

